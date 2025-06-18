Tech Funding News reports: “Nvidia just surged again! Closing in on record highs and a $3 trillion market cap. But this isn’t just another Wall Street rally. It’s the AI revolution in real time, and Nvidia isn’t riding the wave, they’re building the wave. With chips powering everything from ChatGPT to self-driving cars, the Santa Clara-based giant has become the heartbeat of high-performance computing. And now, investors are betting that Nvidia is the most important company in tech.”

