Games Industry Biz reports: “Xbox has partnered with AMD to “power the next generation of Xbox.” In a brief statement, Xbox president Sarah Bond said the companies were partnering to build first-party devices and cloud, “including future Xbox consoles.” The “strategic, multi-year agreement” with AMD will be to co-engineer silicon across a “portfolio of devices” and AI-powered experiences, “grounded in a platform designed for players, not tied to a single store or device, and fully compatible with your existing Xbox game library.”

