Adweek reports: “Have you ever craved a particular meal or wondered where a character got a specific item while binge-watching a show? Disney is making it possible to scratch those itches, as it is introducing virtual concession stands and storefronts to its family of streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. According to Variety, specific interactive ads will appear on screen, enabling subscribers to select snacks or products while watching their favorite shows.”

Read More