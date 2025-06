GamesBeat reports: “Meta announced today that it is making a limited edition of its Quest 3S headset in collaboration with Xbox. The Xbox Edition is a bundle that comes with a Quest 3S headset, an Elite Strap, Touch Plus controllers and an Xbox Wireless Controller, all in the distinctive Xbox colors of Carbon Black and Velocity Green. The collaboration highlights the catalog of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Cloud Gaming, the latter of which is available on the platform.”

Read More