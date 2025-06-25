kidscreen reports: “ViX, the Spanish-language streaming service owned by TelevisaUnivision, is expected to see massive growth this year—at a rate surpassing many of the American market’s biggest streamers. New data from research company Ampere Analysis estimates that ViX will reach 10.5 million paying customers in North and South America this year, increasing its subscriber base by 18%. It’s an impressive expansion rate that’s well ahead of Ampere’s forecasted growth for streaming competitors like Apple TV+ (14%) and Max (9%).”

