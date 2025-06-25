Cord Cutters News reports: “In a groundbreaking move for the National Football League (NFL), its partnership with YouTube and YouTube TV has significantly expanded its reach to younger viewers, according to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan. The acquisition of the NFL Sunday Ticket rights by YouTube has not only made the service more accessible to fans unable to subscribe to DirecTV but has also reshaped the demographic profile of the NFL’s audience, bringing in a younger, digitally-savvy generation of viewers.”

Read More