Music Business Worldwide reports: “Indie music distribution platform DistroKid has announced that artists can now upload music videos to Spotify via its DistroVid service – but the videos can only be viewed in the markets where Spotify has rolled out its music video feature. Spotify has made music videos available in beta to Premium users in 98 markets. The US and Canada aren’t among them, although the service is available in a number of other major markets, including the UK, Japan, Germany, France, and South Korea.”

