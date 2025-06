Business Wire reports: “Streamlabs, the livestreaming software platform of Logitech G (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), a leading innovator of gaming software, technologies, and gear, today announced the launch of Streamlabs Sponsorships, a new platform built to help streamers earn money through brand partnerships. Launch campaigns will incur $0 in platform fees, and 100% of the brand payout will go directly to creators.”

