Media Play News reports: “Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ may get all the media attention and subscribers globally, but most of the world is streaming free short-form video across multiple social media platforms. New data from Ampere Analysis finds that more than 60% of the global online population now watches short-form video content on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram on a daily basis. Given the power of social media algorithms in predicting what content viewers will want to watch, Ampere expects this percentage to rise.”

