Music Connection reports: “HFA’s Rumblefish, a longstanding authority in music rights administration, has partnered with ByteDance to support two of its flagship platforms: TikTok and CapCut. Known for delivering tech-enabled rights management solutions across the music industry, Rumblefish will offer “data, licensing, and royalty management services to support ByteDance’s TikTok and CapCut products,” the company said in a statement.”

Read More