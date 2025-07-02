Games Industry Biz reports: “The average weekly spending by 18-24 year-old Americans on video games has dropped sharply year-over-year, according to data provided by Circana in a new report. As shared by the Wall Street Journal, spending on video games has dipped by close to 25% for this age bracket. For other age groups, the percentage drop is much smaller, representing the pressures young people in the US are facing on their personal expenditure.”
