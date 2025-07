Games Industry Biz reports: “Digital publishing company Keleops has acquired Kotaku from G/O Media in an undisclosed, all-cash asset deal. As reported by Axios, Kotaku’s editorial staff will remain at the site and more senior staff will be hired. Keleops CEO Jean-Guillaume Kleis told the publication that “he had no immediate strategy shifts and he hadn’t yet met with Kotaku’s editor-in-chief”.”

