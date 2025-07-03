Digital Music News reports: “The numbers don’t lie: independent music creators continue to emerge as the fastest-growing streaming segment. According to MIDiA Research, independent labels and self-releasing artists achieved a record 35% share of global recorded music revenues in 2024, generating over $12.7 billion in revenue. Spotify alone paid out an astounding $5 billion to independent artists last year.”
