Broadband TV News reports: “Amazon Prime Video and France Télévisions has agreed to distribute the france.tv offering on Prime Video in France, starting today (July 3). From its launch, all Prime members in France will have access to the entire france.tv offering including live broadcasts from channels (France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, and France Info), preview and replay programs, and exclusive content. Included is a library of 20,000 titles, which will have a dedicated rail on the Prime Video homepage in France.”

