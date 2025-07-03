GamesBeat reports: “Venture capital exits hit $67.7 billion in value in the U.S. in the second quarter, the largest value since a slowdown began after 2021, according to the first look at the Pitchbook NVCA Venture Monitor. However, deal counts were flat in Q2 from a year ago and deal value was down 25% from Q1. The lower activity could reflect uncertainty around the economy in the wake of Trump’s tariff trade wars.”

