Digital Music News reports: “Netflix’s animated film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has upended the global music landscape, propelling its fictional boy band, Saja Boys, to a historic milestone on Spotify. The film was released on June 20 and quickly became a streaming sensation, amassing more than 33 million views in two weeks. The movie was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and features a star-studded voice cast and a soundtrack produced by Teddy Park, Lindgren and more.”

Read More