Variety reports: “A+E Global Media is going on the auction block. The parent company of A&E Network, History and Lifetime is joining the growing list of cable channels that are being sold or divested by their studio parent company. NBCUniversal is preparing to divest MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network and four more linear channels. Warner Bros. Discovery also plans a similar separation from a clutch of linear cable assets: CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, TruTV and more.”

