SHARE

GamesBeat reports: “Indie game publisher The CoLab announced today that it is entering into a long-term partnership with Universally Speaking, an end-to-end game services provider. This partnership with, according to both parties, will help support indie game developers by giving them access to resources comparable to a large studio. Universally Speaking integrates into development teams early in the process to smooth the feedback process.”

Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR