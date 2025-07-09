Digital Music News reports: “Reports have surfaced that China-based ByteDance is creating a US-specific version of TikTok in order to comply with the federal divest-or-ban law passed last year—and it looks like TikTok isn’t the only app getting the treatment. Popular video editing app CapCut, also owned by ByteDance, will be getting an American version called CapCut US, according to documents viewed by Business Insider.”

