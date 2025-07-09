USA Today reports: “In just a few short weeks, Freevee will be a thing of the past. Amazon recently informed subscribers that the free, ad-supported and on-demand streaming service will only be accessible until August 2025. “Continue watching your favorite Freevee Originals and our library of hit movies, shows and live TV on Prime Video for free, no subscription needed,” according to a copy of the written notice obtained by USA TODAY.”

