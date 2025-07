Broadband TV News reports: “The Walt Disney Company and ITV will carry each other’s content across their respective streaming services following a landmark agreement. From 16 July, a curated, and regularly refreshed selection of hit shows and movies from Disney+ and ITVX will be available to viewers on both platforms. The agreement showcases ITV and Disney’s world-class content to each other’s complementary audiences, extending reach and allowing more viewers to discover Disney+ and ITVX.”

