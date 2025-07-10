Games Industry Biz reports: “Lyon-based mobile developer Million Victories has raised nearly $40 million in a funding round led by private equity firm Haveli Investments. The investment will be used to expand its operations globally, and recruit talent to support the production and marketing of its title Million Lords. It aims to double its team by 2027, and is hiring for key positions including game director, live ops director, CTO, growth lead, and senior UA managers.”

