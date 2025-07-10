Social Media Today reports: “YouTube has provided more info on its new option that enables creators to share more of their channel performance data with brands, in order to drive more monetization opportunities. As we reported earlier in the week, YouTube has started notifying channel managers in the YPP program that they’ll soon be able to share channel and audience data “to potentially be discovered by advertisers and brands for more earning opportunities.”
YouTube Lets Channels Share More Performance Data With Brands