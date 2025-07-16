Media Play News reports: “Backed by the the Milan Cortina Olympics, Super Bowl LX and FIFA World Cup in 2026, NBCUniversal announced that its Peacock streaming platform generated its highest-ever upfront advertising commitments. In a statement, NBCUniversal said the streamer has seen consistent year-over-year growth, driving ad revenue up 20% year-over-year, and now representing nearly 33% of NBCUniversal’s total upfront advertising commitments into 2026.”

