Engadget reports: “Xbox’s “Stream your own game” feature continues to expand. You can now use your PC to play supported games you own on Xbox. (The games stream from the cloud, not your console.) You’ll need to be an Xbox Insider and Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to use it. The PC launch follows the feature’s arrival earlier this year on other devices. Already supported were Xbox consoles, TVs, browser-based devices (including mobile) and Meta Quest headsets.”

Read More