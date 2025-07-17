Variety reports: “Flywheel, a creator-focused franchise building venture, has been launched by Eyal Baumel, former CEO of global YouTube network Yoola, with partnerships in place with MrBeast, YouTube’s most-followed creator, as well as other leading YouTubers. As well as MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), who has 414 million followers on his main YouTube channel, Flywheel also has pacts with Like Nastya (360 million followers across all platforms), Jordan and Salish Matter (55 million followers), and Rebecca Zamolo (50 million followers).”

