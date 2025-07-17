Adweek reports: “Sell-side platform PubMatic is rolling out an AI-powered platform that brings together media buyers and connected TV publishers like DirecTV, Spectrum Reach, and Roku for real-time advertising opportunities on live sports programming. Using AI, the platform, dubbed the Live Sports Marketplace, scans live game and viewership data to identify high-interest, high-engagement moments—like an especially tense moment in an NBA game—and help advertisers to deliver ads when viewer engagement peaks.”

