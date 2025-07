VGC reports: “Steam games disclosing the use of generative AI have increased by 800% so far this year. That’s according to an analysis of generative AI games on Steam by Totally Human, which suggests that nearly 8,000 titles released on Steam now disclose GenAI usage, compared to 1,000 a year ago. That’s 7% of the total Steam library, and 20% of all games released so far in 2025.”

Read More