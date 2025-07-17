Yahoo! Finance reports: “Newsletter and publishing platform Substack announced $100 million in Series C funding, led by technology investment firm BOND and Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group (TCG). Also participating in Substack’s funding were VC firm Andreessen Horowitz; Rich Paul, CEO and founder of Klutch Sports Group; and Jens Grede, CEO and co-founder of Skims, the apparel company co-founded by Kim Kardashian. The round values Substack at about $1.1 billion and brings its total funding to date to around $190 million.”

