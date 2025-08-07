Music Business Worldwide reports: “Language learning giant Duolingo has acquired the London-based team behind hit music-based video game Beatstar. Duolingo’s ‘acqui-hire’ of 23 staff from NextBeat signals the firm’s growing commitment to expanding its music education offerings. According to a company announcement today (August 6), the ‘acqui-hire’ will see Duolingo absorb specialists in game design, user retention and monetization, sound design, and music licensing from NextBeat.”

Read More