Variety reports: “Independent digital talent management firm G&B Digital Management is launching a free four-hour, in-person master class to help Hollywood industry members better understand the creator economy — and how to capitalize on it themselves. Run by G&B Digital Management’s College of Influence and hosted by G&B founder and CEO Kyle Hjelmeseth and G&B director of education Joey Gagliardi, “Flipping the Script” is described as “an intensive educational experience formulated to empower professionals in traditional entertainment with the knowledge and guidance needed to build a powerful online presence.”

