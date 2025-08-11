Tech Funding News reports: “Earlier this year, it was reported that Meta is in discussions with several leading private credit firms to raise up to $29 billion to finance its large-scale AI data centre buildout across the US. Now, Meta has chosen Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco) and Blue Owl Capital Inc. to lead a $29 billion financing package for a new data centre project in rural Louisiana. This is one of the largest financings in the sector as demand for AI-ready infrastructure surges.”

