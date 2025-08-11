AdWeek reports: “Howdy from Roku. Last week, Roku launched Howdy, an ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service for $2.99 per month, and the company thinks it’s exactly what audiences are looking for. The new platform gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of titles and nearly 10,000 hours of entertainment from its inaugural partners, which include Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FilmRise, along with select Roku Original titles.”

Read More