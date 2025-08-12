Games Industry Biz reports: “North American players spend an average of $325 on gaming annually, accounting for 28% of global market spending, a new report has found. Published on August 12, 2025, the report by Newzoo and Tebex analyzed player behavior and payment trends in the West. According to the findings, the West games market is seeing slowing “payer growth,” with a 1.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in North America and 3.1% CAGR in Europe between 2023 and 2027.”

