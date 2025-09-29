Games

Riot Games – Technical Art Director, Los Angeles, CA (On-site)

As a Technical Art Director, you will lead efforts to understand and improve Riot’s core creative suite of content creation tools. You will partner with Senior Tech Artists, Art, Engineering, and Production Leadership across the company to guide creation and implementation of cutting-edge long-lasting tools, workflows, and pipelines, so that creatives can iterate efficiently and painlessly. Read More

Streaming

Tubi – Media Strategist, Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)

Tubi is looking for a motivated Media Strategist to join our Media Strategy pre-sale team. The Media Strategist will partner with Sales, B2B Marketing, Account Management, and Research to provide existing and prospective clients opportunities to advertise on Tubi. The Media Strategist is the internal lead to deliver pricing, inventory forecasts, research, and strategic solutions to clients. Read More

Film Industry

A24 – International Sales Executive, United States (Hybrid)

A24 is currently seeking a Sales Executive to join our Global Licensing team. This role will focus on Film and TV sales to Broadcasters and VOD Platforms worldwide outside of the US, across our first run and library slates. Read More

Music

Insomniac – Talent Coordinator, Calabasas, CA (On-site)

Insomniac Events is seeking a highly motivated and proactive Coordinator to join the Talent Department. The Talent Coordinator will coordinate and facilitate various Talent department functions, tasks, processes and projects. This position reports to the Head of Talent. This is not a remote position and requires to be in office and on site at various event and office locations. Read More

Brands & Creators

Dotdash Meredith – Manager, Campaign Analytics, New York, NY (Hybrid)

People Inc. is seeking a Manager of Campaign Analytics for the Beauty & Style advertising vertical. This key role analyzes campaign performance data and partners with Sales, Account Strategy, and Marketing to deliver data-driven recommendations and compelling, insight-driven collateral that showcases campaign success. Read More

Rights

TikTok – Senior Commercial Counsel, New York, NY (On-site)

The North America Commercial & IP Legal Team is a member of the Global Legal team, primarily covering TikTok and supporting other products and services like CapCut and Lemon8. The Team provides key commercial and intellectual property support for all TikTok’s innovative initiatives, state-of-the-art products, and integrated platforms servicing the North America region. We help our business, product, and functional teams enable their vision by providing integrated legal guidance and support. Read More

