EA To Be Acquired By Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, And Affinity Partners For $55bn

https://www.gamesindustry.biz/report-investors-in-advanced-talks-in-50bn-leveraged-buyout-of-ea

The Billion-Dollar Infrastructure Deals Powering The AI Boom

https://techcrunch.com/2025/09/28/the-billion-dollar-infrastructure-deals-powering-the-ai-boom/

TikTok Ownership Change Has Creators Worried About The Future

https://www.hypebot.com/hypebot/2025/09/tiktok-ownership-change-has-creators-worried.html

Snapchat Announces Paid Storage Expansion For Memories

https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/snapchat-will-charge-users-for-additional-memories-storage-to-keep-snaps/761325/

YouTube Takes On Spotify’s AI DJ With Test Of ‘AI Music Hosts’

https://musically.com/2025/09/29/youtube-takes-on-spotifys-ai-dj-with-test-of-ai-music-hosts/

DraftKings And NBCUniversal Team Up For A New Era In Streaming Sports

https://cordcuttersnews.com/draftkings-and-nbcuniversal-team-up-for-a-new-era-in-streaming-sports/