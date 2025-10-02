Games

Nintendo – Merchandise Project Manager, Redmond, WA (Hybrid)

About Nintendo of America: From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, Nintendo’s mission has been to create smiles through unique entertainment experiences. Here at Nintendo of America Inc., we deliver on this mission by partnering closely with Nintendo Co., Ltd., to bring Nintendo’s iconic and cherished franchises including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™ across the Americas through our video games, hardware systems, and collaborations with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like feature films and theme parks. Read More

Streaming

HBO Max – Staff Software Engineer, Applied AI, Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

The Media Supply Chain (MSC) AI Team is pioneering tomorrow’s supply chain by applying the latest in AI technologies. From automating metadata enrichment to enabling agentic experiences and natural language search, we are revolutionizing how media is produced, processed, and delivered. Join a high-impact, fast-moving team committed to innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning. Read More

Film Industry

Skydance – Pipeline Technical Director, Santa Monica, CA (On-site)

As a Technical Director, you will have a deep involvement in designing and developing innovative tools to overcome specific challenges related to the department’s developments for our next animated feature film. This effort seeks to implement solutions that off-the-shelf software would not provide while maximizing productivity and meeting the high quality standard set by the company. The scope of the developments may be from a simple python script to a larger development involving complex algorithms. Read More

Music

TIDAL – Android Engineer, New York, NY (Remote)

At TIDAL, a global music streaming platform owned by Block, we are committed to empowering artists and delivering unparalleled music experiences to fans. We are looking for an Android Engineer who thrives in product development and is passionate about making a real difference in the music industry. You’ll join our mobile team, a highly collaborative group of Android and iOS engineers, working closely with product, design, and backend teams in cross-functional sprints. Read More

Brands & Creators

Moonbug Entertainment – Media Strategy & Operations Manager, Los Angeles, CA (On-site)

The Media Strategy and Operations Manager will oversee the end-to-end execution of paid media and social media campaigns, working closely with marketing, creative, and analytics teams. This role requires a strategic thinker with a hands-on approach to campaign management and a passion for staying ahead in the ever-evolving digital media landscape. Do you have experience building a good rapport with clients and are you able to think outside the box? Join us at Moonbug! Read More

Rights

Kobalt Music – Coordinator, Writer & Publisher Relations, Los Angeles, CA (On-site)

We are seeking a Coordinator to join our Writer & Publisher Relations team in Los Angeles. Kobalt’s Writer and Publisher Relations team manages publisher and writer client accounts by serving as the administrative point of contact for any related queries. Read More