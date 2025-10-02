SHARE

Ubisoft’s Tencent-Backed Subsidiary Now Has A Name: Vantage Studios

https://www.gamesindustry.biz/ubisofts-tencent-backed-subsidiary-now-has-a-name-vantage-studios

Discord Launches ‘Arena Quests’ Ad Product Tied To Length Of Time Spent Playing Sponsored Games

https://variety.com/2025/digital/news/discord-arena-quests-ad-sponsored-games-1236536780/

Blue Ant Media To Buy Documentary Streaming Service MagellanTV For $12 Million

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/blue-ant-media-magellantv-1236391746/

A New a16z Report Looks At Which AI Companies Startups Are Actually Paying For

https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/02/a-new-a16z-report-looks-at-which-ai-companies-startups-are-actually-paying-for/

Record Labels Could Strike ‘Landmark’ AI Music Licensing Deals ‘Within Weeks’ The FT Reports

https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/record-labels-could-strike-landmark-ai-music-licensing-deals-within-weeks-the-ft-reports/

Samsung, Yahoo Partner To Stream Sports, New Content Across Connected Devices

https://www.mediaplaynews.com/samsung-yahoo-partner-to-stream-sports-news-content-across-connected-devices/

