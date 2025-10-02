Ubisoft’s Tencent-Backed Subsidiary Now Has A Name: Vantage Studios

Discord Launches ‘Arena Quests’ Ad Product Tied To Length Of Time Spent Playing Sponsored Games

Blue Ant Media To Buy Documentary Streaming Service MagellanTV For $12 Million

A New a16z Report Looks At Which AI Companies Startups Are Actually Paying For

Record Labels Could Strike ‘Landmark’ AI Music Licensing Deals ‘Within Weeks’ The FT Reports

Samsung, Yahoo Partner To Stream Sports, New Content Across Connected Devices

