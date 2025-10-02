Ubisoft’s Tencent-Backed Subsidiary Now Has A Name: Vantage Studios
Read article here: https://www.
Discord Launches ‘Arena Quests’ Ad Product Tied To Length Of Time Spent Playing Sponsored Games
Read article here: https://variety.com/
Blue Ant Media To Buy Documentary Streaming Service MagellanTV For $12 Million
Read article here: https://www.
A New a16z Report Looks At Which AI Companies Startups Are Actually Paying For
Read article here: https://techcrunch.com/
Record Labels Could Strike ‘Landmark’ AI Music Licensing Deals ‘Within Weeks’ The FT Reports
Read article here: https://www.
Samsung, Yahoo Partner To Stream Sports, New Content Across Connected Devices
Read article here: https://www.