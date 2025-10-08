Games

Activision Blizzard – Associate Producer, Call of Duty, Santa Monica, CA (On-site)

As an Associate Producer on Call of Duty, you will be responsible for providing support to the production and development teams across various areas. This entails active participation throughout the entire development process, from pre-production to submission. Your specific duties include overseeing tasks such as PR and Marketing initiatives, Quality Assurance (QA), localizations, ratings, legal clearances, build schedules, play testing, live events, game feedback, and other related aspects of production. Read More

Streaming

Prime Video & Amazon Studios – Principal Product Manager Tech, Prime Video, Seattle, WA (On-site)

We are looking for a Principal Science Technical Product Manager to lead the development and scaling of science-based solutions that power key customer experiences and supply chain decisions. In this cross-functional role, you will collaborate with applied/data science, engineering, operations, other product managers, and executive teams to bring AI/ML products to market, develop and grow business opportunities, and enhance our platform capabilities. Read More

Film Industry

Dreamworks – DreamWorks Feature – Administrative Assistant, Artistic Management, Glendale, CA (On-site)

DreamWorks Animation is looking for more adventurous dreamers who shoot for the moon. We tell stories about the journeys our unconventional heroes take to make dreams come true. As a growth-minded studio, we pride ourselves on being one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, award-winning, animated films and series, reaching consumers around the globe. We push to feel more, laugh more, and build immersive new worlds. Read More

Music

Warner Music Group – VP, Global Marketing, Los Angeles, CA (On-site)

At Warner Music Group, we’re a global collective of music makers and music lovers, tech innovators and inspired entrepreneurs, game-changing creatives and passionate team members. Here, we turn dreams into stardom and audiences into fans. Read More

Brands & Creators

Vimeo – Manager, Sales Development, New York, NY (On-site)

Vimeo is looking for a driven Manager of Sales Development to run a team of Sales Development Reps (SDRs). Vimeo’s SDRs are focused on driving qualified leads and pipeline growth from Vimeo’s inbound funnel for our Enterprise products. Read More

Rights

Sony Pictures Entertainment – Specialist, Clearance & Licensing, Culver City, CA (On-site)

Sony Pictures Television Game Shows Division is seeking a Specialist of Clearance and Licensing reporting to the Director of Clearance & Licensing, Business & Legal Affairs. The Specialist will be a key member of a multifaceted team that develops, produces, markets/promotes, and licenses game shows and related consumer products for any SPT game shows. Read More