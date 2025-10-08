Roblox Invites Applicants To Join Its First Parent Council To Provide “Real-World Perspectives” And “Play An Active Role”

Read article here: https://www. gamesindustry.biz/roblox- invites-applicants-to-join- its-first-parent-council-to- provide-real-world- perspectives-and-play-an- active-role

Tech Company Unveils AI-Generated Music Video Hosts

Read article here: https://www. hollywoodreporter.com/ business/digital/ai-generated- music-video-hosts-1236394672/

Google Launches Its AI Vibe-Coding App Opal In 15 More Countries

Read article here: https://techcrunch.com/ 2025/10/07/google-launches- its-ai-vibe-coding-app-opal- in-15-more-countries/

Sustainable Games Alliance Launches Standard For Sustainable Games

Read article here: https://gamesbeat.com/ sustainable-games-alliance- launches-standard-for- sustainable-games/

TikTok Increases Superfan Payouts In The U.S. And Canada, ‘Bringing The Maximum Profit-Sharing To 90%

Read article here: https://www. digitalmusicnews.com/2025/10/ 07/tiktok-subscription- payouts-us/

Roku Ups Partnership With Comcast’s Freewheel Ad-Tech Streaming Platform

Read article here: https://www. mediaplaynews.com/roku-ups- partnership-with-comcasts- freewheel-ad-tech-streaming- platform/