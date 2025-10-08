SHARE

Roblox Invites Applicants To Join Its First Parent Council To Provide “Real-World Perspectives” And “Play An Active Role”

Read article here: https://www.gamesindustry.biz/roblox-invites-applicants-to-join-its-first-parent-council-to-provide-real-world-perspectives-and-play-an-active-role

Tech Company Unveils AI-Generated Music Video Hosts

Read article here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/ai-generated-music-video-hosts-1236394672/

Google Launches Its AI Vibe-Coding App Opal In 15 More Countries

Read article here: https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/07/google-launches-its-ai-vibe-coding-app-opal-in-15-more-countries/

Sustainable Games Alliance Launches Standard For Sustainable Games

Read article here: https://gamesbeat.com/sustainable-games-alliance-launches-standard-for-sustainable-games/

TikTok Increases Superfan Payouts In The U.S. And Canada, ‘Bringing The Maximum Profit-Sharing To 90%

Read article here: https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2025/10/07/tiktok-subscription-payouts-us/

Roku Ups Partnership With Comcast’s Freewheel Ad-Tech Streaming Platform

Read article here: https://www.mediaplaynews.com/roku-ups-partnership-with-comcasts-freewheel-ad-tech-streaming-platform/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR