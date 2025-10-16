Games

Zynga – Senior Talent Sourcer, Austin, TX (On-site)

We are seeking a passionate and innovative Senior Sourcer to help scale and refine our new talent sourcing function. This role requires strategic thinking and hands-on execution, emphasizing identification and engagement of exceptional talent while fostering meaningful partnerships with our recruiting teams and hiring leaders. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of sourcing strategies, genuine enthusiasm for the gaming industry, and a commitment to building talent pipelines that reflect the global gaming community. Read More

Streaming

HBO Max – Staff Product Manager – Messaging Machine Learning & AI, Bellevue, WA (Hybrid)

We are seeking a Staff Product Manager to lead the development of HBO Max’s Messaging Machine Learning & AI. You will shape the product strategy for the decisioning, orchestration, and Machine Learning layer that selects which message to send, to which customer, through which channel at a global scale. In parallel, you will bring Generative AI into the workflow to create and personalize copy that fits each member, while protecting brand voice, quality, and compliance. You will work closely with ML Engineers, Data Science, Marketing, and Growth Product teams to develop predictive models and turn them into scalable decisioning systems and measurable business outcomes. Read More

Film Industry

Sony Pictures Entertainment – Director, Performance Media Group, Culver City, CA (Hybrid)

The Performance Media Director will oversee performance strategy and execution across Programmatic, Paid Social, Paid Search, YouTube, CTV, etc. for a portfolio of Theatrical and Home Entertainment titles. This role bridges executional excellence with strategic vision, working closely with the Media Strategy team, agency partners, and platforms to deliver measurable results, integrate performance media into cross-channel campaigns, and pioneer new approaches to activation and measurement Read More

Music

Universal Music Group – Manager, Internal Controls Assurance – Americas, United States (Remote)

The Manager, Product Strategy for Ecommerce Integrations within Live Nation’s Media & Sponsorship Division walks the line between strategic partner integrations (external) and product strategy (internal) without missing a beat. Product Strategy for Ecommerce Integrations serves as the primary subject matter expert, supporting sales and marketing teams while liaising with the LNE Product & Engineering groups that build any/all integrations. Read More

Brands & Creators

Funko – Sr. Manager, Intellectual Property Security, Burbank, CA (On-site)

The Sr. Manager, Intellectual Property Security is responsible for maintaining the confidential management of licensed assets used in intellectual property created, manufactured and distributed by Funko. The primary focus of this role is preventing unauthorized access to products, related digital assets, and data provided to Funko by third-party licensors. This role will work in partnership with the global licensing team, cross-functional business teams, the legal team, IS/IT, and external partners to ensure the correct controls (process, training/awareness, monitoring, and technology) are in place across the entire lifecycle of licensor and product related data. Read More

Rights

BMG: The New Music Company – Manager, Streaming US, Los Angeles, CA (On-site)

We are seeking a creative, strategic, and detail-oriented Streaming Manager. In this high-impact role, you will be responsible for overseeing day to day management of Spotify and cross functional tasks amongst Digital Streaming Team. You will spearhead the collection of priorities with Artist Career Organization teams, managing marketing campaigns with Spotify, weekly reports on content performance within Spotify, pitch content to external partners, optimizing campaigns before/after release with the help of internal/external APIs, helping to pitch publishing songwriters to various DSP, and attend internal/external meetings as necessary.Your role will include managing accounts, reporting, and relationship management, while working closely with the wider Marketing, Digital, and Artist Career Organization. Read More