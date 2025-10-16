CNN Reveals Price, Launch Date For Major Streaming Service Bet

Read article here: https://www. hollywoodreporter.com/ business/business-news/cnn- streaming-service-details- subscription-price-date- 1236402837/

Warner Bros. Discovery & Korea’s CJ ENM To Co-Produce K-Drama For HBO Max As Part Of Wide-Ranging Deal

Read article here: https://deadline.com/ 2025/10/warner-bros-discovery- korea-cj-enm-k-drama-deal- 1236587792/

General Intuition Raises $133.7M In Record Deal To Build An AI ‘Frontier Research Lab’ For Gaming

Read article here: https://gamesbeat.com/ general-intuition-raises-133- 7m-to-build-an-ai-frontier- research-lab-for-the-game- industry/

KGeN Raises $13.5M To Verify AI, Gaming And Decentralized Finance

Read article here: https://gamesbeat.com/ kgen-raises-13-5m-to-verify- ai-gaming-and-decentralized- finance/

Spotify Partners With Record Labels To Create ‘Artist-First’ AI Music Products

Read article here: https://techcrunch.com/ 2025/10/16/spotify-partners- with-record-labels-to-create- artist-first-ai-music- products/

Musixmatch Scores ‘AI Innovation Deals’ With UMPG, SMP And WCM, Tees Up ‘New Analytical And Non-Generative AI Services’

Read article here: https://www. digitalmusicnews.com/2025/10/ 15/musixmatch-publishers-ai- deals/