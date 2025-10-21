Games

Nexon – Game Designer, El Segundo, CA (Hybrid)

Nexon America is seeking a Game Designer to join our Western MapleStory Development team. In this role, you will work closely with the Lead Designer to create and implement new content for Global MapleStory Classic World. Your responsibilities will span gameplay feature design, data implementation, bug fixing, and supporting ongoing live development efforts. Read More

Streaming

Fubo – Senior Director of Business & Legal Affairs, New York, NY (Hybrid)

The Senior Director, Business & Legal Affairs works closely with senior attorneys to handle legal and business affairs primarily related to Fubo’s content distribution, content acquisition, and business development activities. This position is a hands-on position working directly with the relevant business divisions. The Senior Director, Business & Legal Affairs will be primarily responsible for content transactions supporting Fubo in the United States and Canada, as well as content business development in North America. Read More

Film Industry

Apple TV – TV Business Project Manager, Culver City, CA (On-site)

In this role, you will work as a part of TV business, the team driving business engagements and partnerships between Apple and external partners to grow first party paid video subscription and revenue. You will lead the end to end implementation of multiple mid-to-large scale video initiatives with overlapping timelines, coordinate all phases of projects including: planning, project scope definition, resource forecasting and allocation, business requirement documentation, project timeline, overall project documentation and communications (status, risks, scope changes, etc.), go to market and go-live as well as, retrospectives, and closeout. Read More

Music

Amazon Music – Executive Assistant, San Francisco, CA (On-site)

Amazon Music seeks a dedicated, self-driven Executive Assistant with strong communication skills to support two Directors. In addition, you will partner with the existing EA team to offer comprehensive support for a highly-distributed global organization. A successful candidate will have experience with heavy calendar management, travel coordination, event planning, large internal team meetings, leadership meetings, and external meeting coordination. This role requires planning, time management, and a passion for organization. Read More

Brands & Creators

TikTok – Creator Manager, Cross-Platform, Los Angeles, CA (On-site)

The Creator Manager, Cross Platform will be part of the Creator Management team responsible for managing and growing at up and coming creators at scale for North America (NA) on TikTok, developing and championing best practices in scaled management to support adaptation across all regions. Read More

Rights

BMI – AVP, Finance, New York, NY (On-site)

Serves as a key liaison between the Finance department and various functional department leaders. Provides financial insights, analysis, and decision support to drive business performance and growth. Read More