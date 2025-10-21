SHARE

It Looks Like OpenAI Is About To Announce Its AI Web Browser

Read article here: https://www.theverge.com/news/803481/openai-web-browser-ai-announcement-teaser

Sports Interactive Secures “Multi-Year” Deal With FIFA, Including The 2026 World Cup

Read article here: https://www.gamesindustry.biz/sports-interactive-secures-multi-year-deal-with-fifa-including-the-2026-world-cup

Amazon Web Services Outage: ‘Significant Signs Of Recovery’ After Snapchat, Roblox And Other Major Websites Go Down

Read article here: https://variety.com/2025/digital/global/amazon-web-services-outage-recovery-signs-snapchat-roblox-offline-1236556879/

Meta AI’s App Downloads And Daily Users Spiked After Launch Of ‘Vibes’ AI Video Feed

Read article here: https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/20/meta-ais-app-downloads-and-daily-users-spiked-after-launch-of-vibes-ai-video-feed/

Xsolla Partners With Flexion On Frictionless Global Payments For Game Devs

Read article here: https://gamesbeat.com/xsolla-partners-with-flexion-on-frictionless-global-payments-for-game-devs/

Warner Bros. Discovery Launches Strategic Review Alongside Planned Split

Read article here: https://www.broadbandtvnews.com/2025/10/21/warner-bros-discovery-launches-strategic-review-alongside-planned-split/

