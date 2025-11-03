Games

Niantic Labs – Software Engineer, Server, Sunnyvale, CA (Hybrid)

Niantic is seeking a Software Engineer – Server to build the server infrastructure that supports projects such as Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom and Ingress. You will work on real-time indexing, querying and aggregation problems at massive scales of hundreds of millions of events per day. These technical challenges pertain to a single, coherent world-wide instance shared by millions of users. Read More

Streaming

The Walt Disney Company – Executive Vice President, Production – Disney Branded Television, Burbank, CA (On-site)

As a Prime Video technologist, you’ll have end-to-end ownership of the product, user experience, design, and technology required to deliver state-of-the-art experiences for our customers. You’ll get to work on projects that are fast-paced, challenging, and varied. You’ll also be able to experiment with new possibilities, take risks, and collaborate with remarkable people. Read More

Film Industry

Prime Video & Amazon Studios – Sr. Applied Scientist, Prime Video and Studios, Seattle, WA (On-site)

Music

Sony Music Entertainment – Manager, Marketing (Hip Hop + R&B) – The Orchard, New York, NY (On-site)

The Orchard is a leading full-service music distribution company operating in 48 markets worldwide and servicing top global independent artists and labels. With cutting-edge operations and an unparalleled global team, The Orchard partners with clients to provide full scale solutions across a variety of verticals. Championed by an exceptional community of music lovers and experts, The Orchard empowers creators to grow and evolve in the dynamic, global industry. Read More

Brands & Creators

Mythical – E-Commerce Manager, Burbank, CA (Hybrid)

The Manager will support Mythical’s direct-to-consumer ecommerce business, focused on apparel, accessories, drinkware, hair & beard products, toys, games, and other collectibles sold through Shopify and Amazon storefronts. Secondary duties will include supporting the product development strategies for our membership program, Mythical Society, and live ticketed virtual events. Read More

Rights

Lionsgate – Director, Library Acquisitions & Partnerships (Santa Monica), Santa Monica, CA (On-site)

Lionsgate is seeking a Director, Library Acquisitions & Partnerships to support the management of key third-party participants and the ongoing administration of Lionsgate’s film and television library rights. This role will focus on relationship management, reporting, deal administration, and workflow coordination to ensure smooth operations and maximize value from our content partnerships. The Director will serve as a day-to-day liaison for external participants, analyze sales data to track portfolio performance, and collaborate across internal teams to manage payments, ingestion, and reporting. Read More