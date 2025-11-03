SHARE

OpenAI Strikes $38 Billion AI Training Deal With Amazon

Read article here: https://www.theverge.com/news/812443/openai-amazon-38-billion-cloud-computing-ai

NBA 2K League Relaunches As ‘Entertainment Universe’ Featuring NBA Players, Content Creators; Take-Two CEO Reframes Esport As ‘Competitive Situation Within a Lifestyle’

Read article here: https://variety.com/2025/digital/news/nba-2k-league-relaunches-entertainment-universe-1236568312/

Fubo Reaches 1.63 Million Subscribers After Closing Disney’s Hulu Merger 

Read article here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/fubo-subscribers-disneys-hulu-merger-1236416568/

K-Pop Superfan Platform bemyfriends, A Rival To Weverse, Acquires Controlling Stake In SK Group’s Music Streaming Operator Dreamus For $38.5M

Read article here: https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/k-pop-superfan-platform-bemyfriends-a-rival-to-weverse-acquires-controlling-stake-in-sk-groups-music-streaming-operator-dreamus-for-38-5m/

Animoca Brands To Go Public Through Reverse Merger With Currenc Group

Read article here: https://gamesbeat.com/animoca-brands-to-go-public-through-reverse-merger-with-currenc-group/

The End Of HBO Max? Paramount Wants To Merger The Service Into Paramount+ Putting An End To HBO Max

Read article here: https://cordcuttersnews.com/the-end-of-hbo-max-paramount-wants-to-merger-the-service-into-paramount-putting-an-end-to-hbo-max/

 

