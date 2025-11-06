Games

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. – Brand Specialist, Irvine, CA (Hybrid)

The Brand Specialist will help support the development of marketing strategies and coordinate several phases of existing Brand marketing, including but not limited to creative development, promotions, marketing operations, and event support, for retail and digital game releases. This role is dedicated to supporting our IP’s innovative campaigns. They will play a crucial role in coordinating the preparation, execution, and delivery of marketing materials. Lastly, they will play a key role in trafficking marketing assets across all cross functional teams. Read More

Streaming

Peacock – Manager, Performance Media, Programmatic & Search, Los Angeles, CA (On-site)

We are looking for you – a dynamic, data-driven, best-in-class talent to join the Peacock team as the Manager, Performance Marketing, Programmatic & Search. This is a critical role within the Growth Marketing organization, specifically the Performance Marketing team. The role will support the team in planning the Always On strategy and managing the optimization of programmatic and search campaigns driving subscriptions across Peacock/direct-to-consumer products. Read More

Film Industry

Netflix – Senior Product Designer, Media Innovations – Enterprise XD, United States (Remote)

As a Senior Product Designer, you will work at multiple levels – from strategic to tactical – from helping to define the team’s strategy and vision, to rapidly sketching and testing prototypes, to working with engineering to refine features as they are being built. You must have empathy and deeply understand our global users, in order to create intuitive experiences that make it easy to get the job done. We are looking for a seasoned designer who has a passion for media and creator technology, thrives in ambiguity, has a strong human-centered design process, has the desire to learn and collaborate cross-functionally, and designs systematic solutions that are equally thoughtful, elegant, and delightful. Read More

Music

SoundCloud – Lifecycle Marketing Technologist, New York, NY (On-site)

SoundCloud is looking for a technically-skilled Lifecycle Marketing Technologist to join our Lifecycle team and drive our automated notification strategy. In this role, you’ll be instrumental in creating highly personalized, data-driven notification campaigns that increase Monthly Active Users (MAU) and drive Fan and Creator subscription growth. Read More

Brands & Creators

CreatorIQ – Account Executive, Enterprise, New York, NY (On-site)

CreatorIQ is looking for an Enterprise Account Executive to build deep relationships with potential customers, drive the entire sales cycle from initial customer engagement to contract execution to growth of that customer throughout their entire lifecycle. Selling the entire CreatorIQ Suite across a set of named target accounts. Our Enterprise team sells to the World’s largest global brands. We see the role as focused on selling to a named list of those accounts. The territory alignment will be by vertical as well as geography and region. Read More

Rights

ASCAP – Music Researcher – Audio Network, New York, NY (On-site)

Audio network is a global music company creating original, high-quality music for use in tv, film, and advertising and for user-generated content across digital and social platforms. With a roster of over 1,500+ artists and a catalogue of over 280,000+ tracks across every conceivable genre, we’re helping our customers find the perfect track to tell their story. Read More