SHARE

43% Of Gen Z Prefer YouTube And TikTok To Traditional TV And Streaming; New ‘Microdramas’ Trend Reaches 28 Million U.S. Viewers, Study Finds

Read article here: https://variety.com/2025/digital/news/gen-z-youtube-tiktok-microdramas-1236569763/

Snap Reveals $400 Million Perplexity Deal And Tops Wall Street Expectations In Q3

Read article here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/snap-perplexity-deal-q3-earnings-1236419533/

Apple Nears Deal To Pay Google $1B Annually To Power New Siri, Report Says

Read article here: https://techcrunch.com/2025/11/05/apple-nears-deal-to-pay-google-1b-annually-to-power-new-siri-report-says/

Google And Epic Strike A Deal That Could Open Up Android To Third-Party Stores

Read article here: https://www.gamesindustry.biz/google-and-epic-strike-a-deal-that-could-open-up-android-to-third-party-stores

Fubo Launches Fubo Channel Store For RSNs And Premium Channels

Read article here: https://cordcuttersnews.com/fubo-launches-fubo-channel-store-for-rsns-and-premium-channels/

Discord Launches New Family Center Safety Tools With Teens In Mind

Read article here: https://gamesbeat.com/discord-launches-new-family-center-safety-tools-with-teens-in-mind/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR