43% Of Gen Z Prefer YouTube And TikTok To Traditional TV And Streaming; New ‘Microdramas’ Trend Reaches 28 Million U.S. Viewers, Study Finds

Read article here: https://variety.com/ 2025/digital/news/gen-z- youtube-tiktok-microdramas- 1236569763/

Snap Reveals $400 Million Perplexity Deal And Tops Wall Street Expectations In Q3

Read article here: https://www. hollywoodreporter.com/ business/digital/snap- perplexity-deal-q3-earnings- 1236419533/

Apple Nears Deal To Pay Google $1B Annually To Power New Siri, Report Says

Read article here: https://techcrunch.com/ 2025/11/05/apple-nears-deal- to-pay-google-1b-annually-to- power-new-siri-report-says/

Google And Epic Strike A Deal That Could Open Up Android To Third-Party Stores

Read article here: https://www. gamesindustry.biz/google-and- epic-strike-a-deal-that-could- open-up-android-to-third- party-stores

Fubo Launches Fubo Channel Store For RSNs And Premium Channels

Read article here: https://cordcuttersnews. com/fubo-launches-fubo- channel-store-for-rsns-and- premium-channels/

Discord Launches New Family Center Safety Tools With Teens In Mind

Read article here: https://gamesbeat.com/ discord-launches-new-family- center-safety-tools-with- teens-in-mind/