NBCUniversal is seeking a Coordinator, Content Acquisitions to support the Peacock Programming team as they license television, film, and emerging formats for Peacock, NBC, and Bravo. In this role, you’ll manage content inventory trackers, maintain deal status reports, enter key licensing data into internal systems, screen content submissions, and support the creation of presentations and analyses for stakeholders. You’ll also provide administrative support to senior leaders, including calendar management, travel coordination, meeting preparation, and general office tasks. The ideal candidate has strong organizational and communication skills, excellent attention to detail, and a passion for streaming entertainment and content development.

