Overwolf Studios is hiring a Brand Partnership Director, East Coast to lead strategic brand and agency relationships and drive revenue across its ecosystem of 113M+ monthly gamers. In this role, you’ll secure high-impact partnerships with top-tier brands, expand Overwolf’s presence within major agency holding companies, and craft compelling campaigns connected to AAA titles like Minecraft, League of Legends, and Fortnite. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of digital media sales experience, a strong network across publishers and agencies, and a proven record of closing large strategic deals—along with a passion for gaming and the creativity to turn brand objectives into standout in-game activations.

